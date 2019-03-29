Local charities are the big winners this season

WITH the final game to played tonight, it's still anyone's guess on who will take home the top prize money of the Lismore Centra Tourist Park FNCSA Charity Shield competition.

But one thing is for sure, six local charities will benefit with a donation ranging from $500 to $50 dollars depending on where the teams finish on the competition ladder.

Casino is sitting on top with their charity, Georgia Rhode Cancer Fund looking good for the top figure of $500.

But with only two points in front of Workers Bush Turkeys and with Byron Oddsox and Workers Flamingos one point behind them, Friday night's game will decide who gets what.

Workers Isotopes and Dodgers Allsorts will be battling for the bottom end of the prize pool, hoping to give their charities NORWACS - Northern Rivers Women & Children Services and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at least $100.

Isotopes will be relying on team captain Jeremy Sexton to lead their charge.

A regular homerun hitter Sexton is just as dynamic in the field. Teammate, Aaron Hunt has been seeing the ball well with homeruns a regular feature of his game.

With several new players to the sport, Isotopes have improved their game during the season with Kyla Smith, Phoenix Hunt and Carrie Smith becoming standout players in their side.

Allsorts have played well with Aurora O'Sullivan, Kayleen Shailes, mother Christine and daughter Sheree Rose are all key players in their team.

Father and son duo, Peter and Louis Sivewright have been aggressive with the bat together with brothers Brock and Bailey Carter who are consistently getting on base will be out to secure a win in the last game of the competition.

With only one point between them, Workers Bush Turkeys and Byron Oddsox could be playing for anything from $500 to $200 for their nominated charities - Women Up North Housing and Townsville Softball Association.

Bush Turkeys will need to be at their best and hope homerun king Brett Forrester and his merry men in Chris Hazlett and Brendan Martin are on their game.

Turkeys will have to keep a tight field against their Bryon counterparts with Lauren Forrester, Shay Kelly, Gaynor Palmer and Sebastian Banister leading the defensive play.

Byron's Tracey Johnson, Kerry Northcott, Luke Taspard and Craig Belatch will be doing their best to prevent Turkeys batters from scoring too many runs.

But it will be the big hitting of Seth McClelland and Daniel Prentance together with their brilliance in the field that could be the stumbling block for the Workers side.

Casino, sitting on top of the competition, only need to draw with Workers Flamingos to claim the top prize money. But Flamingos will be keen to earn at least $150 for their charity - Headspace.

Flamingos have performed consistently throughout the season and with new players Dane Hatton, Damon Cook, Ashley Thomas and Emily Field have all contributed to the team's success.

Adam McGowen, Luke Zimmerman, Naomi Turner and Shannon Eyles will be hoping they can finish off with a win and toppling competition favourites Casino.

Casino's team has a mix of experience and youth with Jason Rucker, Rohan Coe, Luke and Mark Dransfield combining with the young bloods of Ella Keep, Lachlan and Mikayla Coe have proven to be a formattable combination.

A win will see them finish on top taking the top prize money.