Cancer survivor's calendar revealed today

SO BRAVE: Hervey Bay woman and breast cancer survivor Kat Thompson has featured in the So Brave calendar fundraiser. George Yang

HERVEY Bay breast cancer survivor Kat Thompson will bare all today with the release of a fundraising calender.

The local mum-of-four was only 40 years old when diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now 41, Kat decided to participate in the So Brave 2019 calendar off the back of finishing gruelling treatment.

"I was so relieved it was all over. I was done, I was so happy," she said.

"I could put all this unpleasantness behind me and move on with my life.

"What was I going to do? How was I able to pay it forward?

"I had to do something. I had to help others that may be in the same position that I'd been in."

Kat was transformed by body-paint artist and will feature in the third annual breast cancer fundraising calendar available to the public today.

"At my first chemo treatment I was given a So Brave calendar by my breast care nurse," she said.

"I had been feeling so grey and yuck and here was this brightly coloured calendar with beautiful young women who had been down the same path, taken similar journeys to me and they were smiling and living their lives.

"I was so inspired by it all and thought to myself, if they could get through all this nastiness then I could too. It really helped with me wanting to stay positive and believe in myself and that I would get through it.

"If I can help even one young woman be breast aware and help prevent breast cancer in any way then that's what I'll do."

Kat spent eight hours nude in a studio being painted in November last year before venturing into Hervey Bay to be photographed in her home surrounds.

Until last night, at a private launch event in Melbourne, Kat had not seen the photos.

"I'm really excited," she said.

"Throughout my journey so far I have held the belief that whatever happened it would be OK, my four daughters would be great, their life wouldn't be changed too much from this horrible illness.

"My relationship became stronger.

"I adored my girls more and now I'm living my life again as I believed I would."

The calender will be launched in Hervey Bay at a Cocktail Party fundraiser on October 26 at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

Tickets are available at frasercoasttickets.com.au or on Kat's So Brave Model Ambassador Facebook page.