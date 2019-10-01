Menu
PRESENTER: North Coast Cancer Institute radiation oncologist Associate Professor Tom Shakespeare has led new research into prostate cancer treatment.
Local cancer projects recognised internationally

Jackie Munro
1st Oct 2019 2:00 PM
LOCAL cancer-based projects have been showcased to the global stage as world-first programs improving healthcare for regional patients.

The projects include the work of Northern NSW Local Health District.

North Coast Cancer Institute Lismore radiation oncologist Associate Professor Tom Shakespeare is currently involved in projects evaluating new techniques in prostate cancer treatment, which he showcased at an international conference last week.

Prof Shakespeare presented two papers at the American Society for Radiation Oncology's annual meeting in Chicago, which attracts around 10,000 delegates from around the world.

"The first paper was an evaluation of patient involvement in choosing their cancer treatment through shared decision-making with their oncologist," Prof Shakespeare said.

Patients involved in the research were provided with a decision aid to help them choose between two radiation therapy options in the cure of prostate cancer.

"This high degree of patient involvement is a world first, putting the patient at the centre of their care planning alongside their treating specialist," he said.

The professor's second presentation discussed the outcomes of world-leading research involving men from the North and Mid North Coast areas using PET scans to help target radiation therapy to the prostate and lymph nodes.

"In the past, men with prostate cancer which has spread to the lymph glands were thought to be incurable, but modern advances in radiation therapy and PET scan imaging mean we can offer curative radiation," Prof Shakespeare said.

"The early results show that after two years, 100 per cent of patients had their prostate cancer controlled, with minimal side-effects.

"It brings new hope for men whose prostate cancer has escaped from the prostate, that there is a potential for a cure."

Lismore Northern Star

