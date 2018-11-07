Menu
Beaches are closed after a shark attack at Shelly Beach, Ballina.
Beaches are closed after a shark attack at Shelly Beach, Ballina. Liana Turner
News

Local calls for nets after shark attack

Liana Turner
by
7th Nov 2018 9:43 AM
A RESIDENT, who asked not to be named, said he was worried by the attack.

He said he used to be a surfer, but has stopped the hobby since a spate of incidents on Ballina's coast several years ago.

"I'm very concerned," he said.

"What I would like to see is actually a referendum, so to speak, on the locals here to have a vote on whether we'd like to see nets used again."

The DPI earlier this year released findings from the second shark meshing trial, which found the majority of marine life caught in the nets were non-target species.

But he hoped this option could be further explored.

The resident feared today's incident could further hurt Ballina's image as a tourism town.

"I travel a lot for work and when I say I'm from Ballina the first thing that comes out of their mouth is about the sharks," he said.

"I think it has a negative impact on tourism which affects businesses."

Lismore Northern Star

