Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tweed Holiday Parks is excited to welcome back new customers.
Tweed Holiday Parks is excited to welcome back new customers.
News

Local businesses get set for QLD customer boom

Adam Daunt
1st Oct 2020 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MANY tourism businesses were pleased with the recent border announcement and that includes Tweed Heads Holiday Park.

The Queensland border reopens to North Coast towns inside the border bubble on October 1 and the Tweed Heads business is hoping to welcome new customers as a result.

Tweed Holiday Parks Unit coordinator Andrew Illingworth said staff were thrilled at the announcement after a tough year so far.

“We were thrilled to hear the announcement yesterday. The phones have been ringing off the hook since and we’re looking forward to seeing our guests from over the border very soon”.

Mr Illingworth said that the border announcement gave the business some clarity heading into the oncoming festive season.

“Our booking system has always remained open for future bookings and with the new border rules being instated next week, it looks like we have some certainty that guests can book in their future stays including over the Christmas period.”

Mr Illingworth said the park was well-equipped to handle the COVID-19 requirements as people look for holiday options on the North Coast.

“Since reopening our parks back in June, our staff members have received safety training and relevant COVID-19 signage has been distributed throughout the parks, reminding guests and staff of their obligations to themselves and others.”

northernriverscommunity northernriverscoronavirus northernriverstravel queenslandborders queensland holidays tweed coast tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Big cat caught on camera

    Big cat caught on camera
    • 1st Oct 2020 3:38 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER MAYHEM: Huge traffic jams as people flock to QLD

        Premium Content BORDER MAYHEM: Huge traffic jams as people flock to QLD

        News THE Queensland border bubble was officially extended at 1am and traffic is at a stand still.

        Senior firey to face sex assault charges in Lismore court

        Premium Content Senior firey to face sex assault charges in Lismore court

        News He was here to help at bushfires when allegedly committed offences

        TERRIFYING THREAT: ‘Your name will be up in lights’

        Premium Content TERRIFYING THREAT: ‘Your name will be up in lights’

        News With a shard of glass in his hand from her broken front door, the man told the...

        What decision could mean for ‘intentional’ rural community

        Premium Content What decision could mean for ‘intentional’ rural community

        News LANDOWNER’S consent is an “essential requirement for the determination of any...