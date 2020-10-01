Local businesses get set for QLD customer boom

Tweed Holiday Parks is excited to welcome back new customers.

Tweed Holiday Parks is excited to welcome back new customers.

MANY tourism businesses were pleased with the recent border announcement and that includes Tweed Heads Holiday Park.

The Queensland border reopens to North Coast towns inside the border bubble on October 1 and the Tweed Heads business is hoping to welcome new customers as a result.

Tweed Holiday Parks Unit coordinator Andrew Illingworth said staff were thrilled at the announcement after a tough year so far.

“We were thrilled to hear the announcement yesterday. The phones have been ringing off the hook since and we’re looking forward to seeing our guests from over the border very soon”.

Mr Illingworth said that the border announcement gave the business some clarity heading into the oncoming festive season.

“Our booking system has always remained open for future bookings and with the new border rules being instated next week, it looks like we have some certainty that guests can book in their future stays including over the Christmas period.”

Mr Illingworth said the park was well-equipped to handle the COVID-19 requirements as people look for holiday options on the North Coast.

“Since reopening our parks back in June, our staff members have received safety training and relevant COVID-19 signage has been distributed throughout the parks, reminding guests and staff of their obligations to themselves and others.”