Local businesses deliver Christmas cheer for farmers

Tom Barden, Josh McIntosh and Ben Franklin are raising money to get three semi-trailers of drinkable water out to Coonabarabran.

MORE than 14 Northern Rivers businesses have banded together to help a drought-stricken community 188km west of Tamworth through the Coast To Country Water Run.

Coonabarabran has population of 2,537 and is struggling to access drinkable water after several years of drought.

Tom Barden, who grew up on a 1900 acre farm in Griffith, is only too aware what drought can to do a community and reached out to All Pest Solutions director Josh McIntosh to help with raising support for the outlying community.

Mr McIntosh said Terry from Cherry Street Sports Club came up with the idea of sending out a semi-trailer of water, and in conjunction with Sign Media they got the word out.

Within 48 hours they had achieved their target after the 14 businesses signed on donating $2000 each.

“Todd and Christine Grono from Grono Transport have committed to supply a semi-trailer, driver and fuel for the first load of water,” Mr McIntosh said.

He said they were now seeking assistance from the community to help raise more funds for water through a sign on process at the Cherry Street Sports Club.

“There is a sign set up and, for $20, you can buy a token, you can leave a message for the families and farmers and then stick it on the board, and basically once that board is full that is another two semi-trailer loads of water going out to where it needs to go,” he said.

“We have put it as a carton of water as an easy way to explain it but logistically it will probably be ten litre drums that are taken out there.”

“We are certainly looking at the environmental impact of this and we want to lessen that as much as we can.”

He said in conjunction to the water they also wanted to support local business in Coonabarabran.

He said with the first delivery on December 21 they were holding a function with help from the local council where they would have vouches from local businesses to be raffled off, as well as a local band, rides for kids and food from the local rotary club.

“One thing we wanted to be mindful of in doing this deed and taking the water out there is not to take away from the community and businesses that are out there,” he said.

Tom Barden went to meet with Coonabarabran councillors and the community ahead of the delivery.

“They have banded together and they keep the energy high but you know deep down that there is a problem there,” he said.

“They have been suffering for over ten years.

“They haven’t had any decent rain recorded for ten years,” he said.

Mr Barden said that despite seven businesses recently closing and the desperate conditions, the people he met were just “beautiful” people with big hearts.

“The councillors said they were really struggling, and going through really tough times.

“Two years ago they were on level 6 restrictions and they got money from government and put in six bores and that is the only thing that keeps the town alive.”