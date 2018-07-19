Menu
Ballina RSL executive chef Blake Seymour of Ballina RSL is inviting Lennox Head's Lou and Matt Wilsson (pictured) to join him in presenting his next Blake's Table.
Food & Entertainment

Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

19th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

ONE of Ballina's best chefs will team up with local brewers for a special event later this month.

Ballina RSL's executive chef, Blake Seymour, has invited Lou and Matt Wilson, of Seven Mile Brewery, to join him in presenting his next Blake's Table.

The date is set down for Friday, July 27 from 6.30pm and the cost of $69 per person includes a Seven Mile Brewery beer welcome drink on arrival and several courses.

Mr Seymour has recently returned from America and his menu for this dining event will be flavours inspired from his trip.

Enjoy a relaxed evening where dinner is served grazing style plus dessert.

Blake's Table is one of the RSL's most popular events, and with the opportunity to meet the owners of the town's new brewery, this one is sure to be a hit.

Mr Seymour and Matt Wilson will be suggesting beers that go with each course.

Book now by phoning 6681 9500 or visit www.ballinarsl.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

