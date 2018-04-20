Local bands 'Rock the Boat'

Wharves play Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

Four local bands and two bands from Brisbane will help to raise awareness for the plight of sea creatures in and around the North Coast.

This Saturday, April 21, six bands from Brisbane will perform as part of the 'Rock the Boat' event at the Byron Bay Brewery.

As part of the Sea Shepherd Apex Harmony campaign the day will highlight issues around the shark net trial deployed in and around the Far North Coast with guest speakers and videos.

Event organiser Gabby Nieuwenhof, representing Sea Shepherd Australia, said "Rock the Boat is an event set up to raise awareness to the wider public about the reality shark nets off Northern NSW.

Sea Shepherd Queensland co-ordinator for Apex Harmony campaign Jonathan Clark with volunteers and local divers Gabby Nieuwenhof, Tom Hughes and Leigha Aitken. Marc Stapelberg

"There will be guest speakers, six bands playing the finest rock and punk music and an epic raffle,” she said.

"Rock the Boat is a family friendly event and there will be face painters for the kids (big and small).”

"We have a very exciting line-up of local bands such as WHARVES, Seaside, No Parade and MIND plus Brisbane bands including Stoker and Regular Band.

Beach Sound Music Festival co-organisor Ben Luke will be performing with MIND. Marc Stapelberg

"This is quite a unique line-up as it promotes the punk and alternative rock scene while skimming the surface of political issues in an engaging and vibrant way.”

Apex Harmony is Sea Shepherd's shark conservation campaign which primarily operates in NSW and QLD, focusing on the state government shark control programs which use nets and drum lines as a means to provide "public safety”.

Campaign coordinator Jonathan Clark said, "We lobby members of parliament to make policy changes and pressure them to choose effective non-lethal alternatives which provide safety to ocean users and protects marine life.”

"Sea Shepherd is very active in the community and uses direct action techniques,” she said.

"In the case of the shark campaign, this entails running a small boat with crews and fundraising assists us in meeting the costs. We also use the funds for public education purposes,” added Mr Clark.

Since November 23 2017, 49 marine animals have been found dead in the nets - one of them a targeted bull shark, according to the DPI figures.

Mr Clark said she believed the shark nets of the northern NSW trial demonstrated very clearly the negative impacts of shark nets and highlighted the effect on non-targeted and endangered or protected species including turtles, dolphins and rays.

"Sea Shepherd cares deeply about human safety and advocates for effective non-lethal methods that have been subjected to independent scientific testing.”

Justin Field, Greens MP and Marine Spokesperson, has urged the NSW Government to heed the evidence of the first released data from the trial and haul up the shark nets for good - on the North Coast and beyond.

