Local band kicks-off Splendour 2017 with a bang

WHARVES: The rock-indie band got to open up music proceedings at Splendour in the Grass 2017, near Byron Bay.

WHARVES is a rock-indie band based in Lennox Head that only formed in 2015.

The band was offered the opportunity to open up music proceedings at Splendour in the Grass 2017 through Triple J Unearthed, local bands as PLTS and Skeggs did in previous years.

Fresh off their biggest gig ever, in the biggest stage they have ever played, two of the band members, Michael Watson and Fraser Perrott, were unable to contain their excitement.

"This is the biggest show we have played by far, biggest stage, biggest crowd, biggest sound, the most time we have put into a show," said Watson.

"I feel relieved but I just want to get back on stage," he said.

"I just want more, as soon as we finished the set my first feeling was 'I want to pay more festivals!'," said Fraser Perrott.

Wharves play Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Not bad for a band of graduates from SCU and SAE's music diplomas who played their first ever gig as a band in Lennox Head in 2015.

"Our first gig was in 2015 at the Love Lennox festival, we had around 20 people and it rained on us," said Watson.

The band played Man You Want me to Be, their latest single, as part of their Splendour set, plus previous releases All My Dreams and It's You, and a couple of unreleased songs the band had never played on stage before.

The show marks the end of an intense four-week period for the band preparing for the 30-minute show, mostly rehearsing at Watson's parents place in Lennox Head.

"We even tried to avoid booking many social occasions, we booked a third more time of rehearsals than we normally do," Fraser Perrott said.

Michael Watson said the band got extra support to ensure their show was top notch.

"My former SAE lecturer, James Bundy, contacted us and said he would love to so sound for us," the musician said.

"(Bundy) has done sound here at Splendour for local bands before so he gave us the low down and without him we would have been lost."