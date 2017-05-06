Local ballet dancer heads to London

Lily Folpp, 16, of Alstonville, pictured here at the SCU pool, has been accepted into two prestigious dance schools. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

FORMER Goonellabah resident Lily Folpp has been accepted into the prestigious Central School for Ballet in London offering her a unique opportunity to fulfil her dreams of being a professional dancer.

The 17 year-old has spent the last two years at The Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne on a full scholarship.

She recently spent a week and a half touring Germany, Switzerland and London to take classes at pre-professional ballet schools using money she started saving at the age of 9.

"I had missed dates for European auditions due to the start of year's commitments, so I wrote to a number of schools asking if I could take class for a day and so embarked on a my very exciting and intense adventure on my own," Ms Folpp said.

The studious student also received, while in Melbourne, her Classical Ballet Solo Seal by the Royal Academy of Dance, London, which is an advanced section of her syllabus and an achievement only a handful of dancers receive worldwide each year.

In addition to her Year 11 subjects, Lily has also completed two Year 12 subjects and her TAFE qualifications which means she has been offered a place as a second-year student at the school in London.

"I was three years old when I first started and I've been dancing since then ... I just love ballet," Lily said.

It's not unusual to see a young child aspire to do ballet, but her mum never imagined that aspiration would continue to a career level.

Now the large tasks lies ahead for Ms Folpp to raise funds of $29,000 per year to pay for the degree as she is using the last $10,000 of her savings to pay for the deposit.

"To perform classical ballet is no longer a dream," she said.

"It will be my career and it is my ambition to bring this wonderful art to inspire and be enjoyed by many.

"Being immersed in this industry now has aided me to make the choice to also gain my teaching qualification to share what I have learnt with others."

