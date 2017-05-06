23°
News

Local ballet dancer heads to London

Marc Stapelberg
| 6th May 2017 9:00 AM
Lily Folpp, 16, of Alstonville, pictured here at the SCU pool, has been accepted into two prestigious dance schools. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Lily Folpp, 16, of Alstonville, pictured here at the SCU pool, has been accepted into two prestigious dance schools. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER Goonellabah resident Lily Folpp has been accepted into the prestigious Central School for Ballet in London offering her a unique opportunity to fulfil her dreams of being a professional dancer.

The 17 year-old has spent the last two years at The Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne on a full scholarship.

She recently spent a week and a half touring Germany, Switzerland and London to take classes at pre-professional ballet schools using money she started saving at the age of 9.

"I had missed dates for European auditions due to the start of year's commitments, so I wrote to a number of schools asking if I could take class for a day and so embarked on a my very exciting and intense adventure on my own," Ms Folpp said.

The studious student also received, while in Melbourne, her Classical Ballet Solo Seal by the Royal Academy of Dance, London, which is an advanced section of her syllabus and an achievement only a handful of dancers receive worldwide each year.

In addition to her Year 11 subjects, Lily has also completed two Year 12 subjects and her TAFE qualifications which means she has been offered a place as a second-year student at the school in London.

"I was three years old when I first started and I've been dancing since then ... I just love ballet," Lily said.

It's not unusual to see a young child aspire to do ballet, but her mum never imagined that aspiration would continue to a career level.

Now the large tasks lies ahead for Ms Folpp to raise funds of $29,000 per year to pay for the degree as she is using the last $10,000 of her savings to pay for the deposit.

"To perform classical ballet is no longer a dream," she said.

"It will be my career and it is my ambition to bring this wonderful art to inspire and be enjoyed by many.

"Being immersed in this industry now has aided me to make the choice to also gain my teaching qualification to share what I have learnt with others."

To donate go here:

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  art ballet dance northern rivers art northern rivers ballet

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

Mental health issues among others are being born out of the financial struggles experienced by those in unaffordable housing situations.

The art of body painting

MAGICAL: Heidi Holland after being painted by Elfie Jade and Marco Selva of Creatrix Bodyart.

Find out what inspires these artists.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

COFEEEEEEE!: Ron the Cofee Man is a regular fixture at Northern Rivers markets with his signature call, delicious coffee and food delicacies.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Local ballet dancer heads to London

Lily Folpp, 16, of Alstonville, pictured here at the SCU pool, has been accepted into two prestigious dance schools. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Dancer aims to find an international footing

Local Partners

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

Mental health issues among others are being born out of the financial struggles experienced by those in unaffordable housing situations.

Expect delays on highway next week

Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Essential work will continue next week on the Pacific Hwy

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

COFEEEEEEE!: Ron the Cofee Man is a regular fixture at Northern Rivers markets with his signature call, delicious coffee and food delicacies.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Ten great things to do this week

GANJA FAERY: The Mardigrass makes its way up the main street with Ganja Queen Jaz Who in 2013.

From the green to the screen

Archibald Prize heading to Grafton Regional Gallery

Archibald Prize 2016 winner "Barry" by Louise Hearman. The winner and finalists from the 2017 competition will arrive at the Grafton Regional Gallery in early 2018.

EXCLUSIVE: Rockstar of art exhibitions coming to Clarence

Local ballet dancer heads to London

AFTER winning a scholarship to dance in Melbourne dancer sets eyes on London.

Talking from the heart

ART CUBE: Artwork by Jennifer Collins, from her latest exhibition The Dialogue of the Heart.

Artwork making sense of our place in the world

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

One of the plaques on the Walk of Achievers in Maryborough.

Seven plaques will be installed along the walk.

The art of body painting

MAGICAL: Heidi Holland after being painted by Elfie Jade and Marco Selva of Creatrix Bodyart.

Find out what inspires these artists.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

REVEALED: Local artists get major record label and film deals

The No Frills Twins in the music video for their latest single, Love Me Tender.

Signed to a major label and just completed shooting a feature film

Bundjalung artist sent to Venice Biennale

ARTIST: From left, Frances Rings, Djon Mundine, and Rhoda Roberts, who were involved in the Bundjalung project The Gathering, in conjunction with Norpa, in 2015.

As part of the Australian First Nations Curator group

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER OFFER

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Expressions of...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $889,000

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 Expressions of...

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Epiq land release in Lennox Head

Epiq land release at Lennox Head.

The last land release sold out in 24 hours

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!