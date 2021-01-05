Local artists taking a ‘Fresh’ approach to nature’s beauty

Woodford Island artist Grace Thorley has been eagerly anticipating the launch of her first art exhibition which opens in Yamba today.

"I'm so nervous! I'm freaking out that no one will turn up," she laughed.

Since launching her brand in 2017, Ms Thorley's art has gained attention on a national and international scale thanks to her social media marketing know-how. But facing a potential buyer in the flesh is a whole new experience. Fortunately, she has fellow artist Stuart Murphy right beside her with their collaborative exhibition FRESH.

Blue Poles, Stuart Murphy

"I met Stuart a couple of years ago at Yoohoo McPhee where we both get our prints done. He messaged me on Instagram and reached out to see if I was interested in an exhibition. I've never considered doing one on my own so this was a great opportunity to test it out."

Ms Thorley said their contrast of styles makes the exhibition a distinctly unique celebration of nature.

"I'm the contemporary colourful artist while Stuart has a cool, calming approach and when you see the overall package it's a nice contrast," she said.

Mystic, Grace Thorley

"He has lots of aerial photos of the wetlands and estuaries on the NSW north and mid-north coast using a drone and they're amazing. At first you don't think it's the wetlands, maybe just ink on paper, but when you look closer you spot the trees. I'm on the other spectrum however, with bright, bold, rainbow-coloured animals."

The FRESH exhibition is now on display at the Yamba Museum until the end of January, 2021. A special opening night event will be held on Friday, January 8 from 5.30pm. For more information, please contact Stuart Murphy on 0408 634 153.