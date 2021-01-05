Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Feathers, Grace Thorley
Feathers, Grace Thorley
Art & Theatre

Local artists taking a ‘Fresh’ approach to nature’s beauty

Jenna Thompson
5th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Woodford Island artist Grace Thorley has been eagerly anticipating the launch of her first art exhibition which opens in Yamba today.

"I'm so nervous! I'm freaking out that no one will turn up," she laughed.

Since launching her brand in 2017, Ms Thorley's art has gained attention on a national and international scale thanks to her social media marketing know-how. But facing a potential buyer in the flesh is a whole new experience. Fortunately, she has fellow artist Stuart Murphy right beside her with their collaborative exhibition FRESH.

Blue Poles, Stuart Murphy
Blue Poles, Stuart Murphy

"I met Stuart a couple of years ago at Yoohoo McPhee where we both get our prints done. He messaged me on Instagram and reached out to see if I was interested in an exhibition. I've never considered doing one on my own so this was a great opportunity to test it out."

Ms Thorley said their contrast of styles makes the exhibition a distinctly unique celebration of nature.

"I'm the contemporary colourful artist while Stuart has a cool, calming approach and when you see the overall package it's a nice contrast," she said.

Mystic, Grace Thorley
Mystic, Grace Thorley

 

"He has lots of aerial photos of the wetlands and estuaries on the NSW north and mid-north coast using a drone and they're amazing. At first you don't think it's the wetlands, maybe just ink on paper, but when you look closer you spot the trees. I'm on the other spectrum however, with bright, bold, rainbow-coloured animals."

The FRESH exhibition is now on display at the Yamba Museum until the end of January, 2021. A special opening night event will be held on Friday, January 8 from 5.30pm. For more information, please contact Stuart Murphy on 0408 634 153.

art exhibitions clarence what's on coastal views yamba yamba museum
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Lismore GM sacked over $89M deficit

        Premium Content Former Lismore GM sacked over $89M deficit

        News THE man who held Lismore Council’s top job for seven years has been axed in his new council role over a huge deficit.

        Damaging winds, large hail, severe thunderstorm warning

        Premium Content Damaging winds, large hail, severe thunderstorm warning

        News BOM meteorologist says heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding

        ‘Regrettable’: Tenterfield council boss resigns

        Premium Content ‘Regrettable’: Tenterfield council boss resigns

        News “I respect the man as an individual and respect the job he’s done”.

        Month’s worth of COVID sewage monitoring data missing

        Premium Content Month’s worth of COVID sewage monitoring data missing

        Health The council has been left in the dark as to why weeks worth of tests have not been...