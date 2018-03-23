A Journey of Hope: A healing process for sex abuse survivors

AROUND seven local artists are providing a glimpse into their healing process from childhood trauma through a unique exhibition displayed at Lismore's Serpentine Community Gallery.

Journeys of Hope will feature work from more than 20 victims who have received counselling through the Australian Royal Commission Community Based Support Service, Interrelate.

Interrelate was funded in 2013 to to provide community-based support services to survivors of child sexual abuse and their families, as well as witnesses and employees of institutions and organisations where abuse took place.

The exhibition is starting in Lismore and moving to four other locations including Parliament House, Canberra later this year.

Serpentine Gallery volunteers said they were excited to host a state-wide display of works that are the creative expressions of clients' unique and personal ways of expressing their feelings and making meaning of their journeys.

Interrelate area manager, Julie Leete, said many clients have used the creative arts as part of their recovery process to communicate and repair traumatic memories.

"By exhibiting the work we hope the community awareness of child sexual abuse will be raised and recognition and honour given to the successes and efforts of survivors," she said.

The opening night is on Friday March 23 from 5.30 pm - 7.30 pm, and runs until April 4.