Local artist plays part in legacy of legendary Arthur Boyd

SMART ART: REDinc artist Lucas Wright and Geoff Golding of GT Automotive (Lismore), outside of REDinc Art Studio in Lismore. Lucas gifted Geoff with a framed print of one of his original art works.GT Automotive donated money to Lucas for his travel and art material costs for his artist residency at Bundanon Trust, in the Shoalhaven region of NSW.

LOCAL artist Lucas Wright has been selected to take part in the highly sought-after artist-in- residence program in the Shoalhaven.

The Accessible Arts and Bundanon Trust Artist-In- Residence program is the largest of its kind in Australia.

It is designed to provide professional development for artists with disability.

Lucas, who is the only regional artist to be selected, will reside at the two-week residency at the prestigious Bundanon from August 26 to September 9.

The Bundanon Trust is a rural property near Nowra in NSW that was gifted to the Australian people by Arthur and Yvonne Boyd.

Lucas is very grateful to the team at GT Automotive, who have donated money to Lucas for his travel and art material costs.

The framed print of one of his original works now sits pride of place at the workshop.

The Accessible Arts and Bundanon Trust supports arts practice and engagement with the arts through residency, education, exhibition and performance programs. Accessible Arts is NSW's peak disability and arts organisation.