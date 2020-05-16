Local art galleries go digital to combat pandemic

ART galleries were one of the first closures as a result of the coronavirus as social distancing measures say people unable to visit.

While local galleries are still closed, Northern Rivers galleries like the Northern Rivers Community Gallery and the Lismore Regional Gallery, have moved online to still serve the community.

Lismore Regional Gallery director, Brett Adlington, said despite being closed, the gallery has been busy behind the scenes to keep their programs running.

"We've been closed for seven weeks now but what it has done is to refocus how we operate and we've still be busy with planning for our program and reviewing exhibition proposals … but we have also done a fair bit of work in that online space to keep our connection to audiences as well," Mr Adlington said.

Alongside the Lismore Regional Gallery, the Northern Rivers Community Gallery has moved programs online to ensure community members still have access to them while in isolation.

"That's been interesting because we're already poised to do it, we've always had really good creative programs and really good resources available that we develop as part of those programs so it was really about adapting those programs to go online … we've had lots of sign ups which has been good so far," Melitta Firth, acting gallery coordinator at the NRCG, said.

"It's been interesting for us in a way because obviously once you enter that online space, we've got programs up … everyone's in this same space, obviously we've always had websites and everything but it did enter this really different territory," Mr Adlington said.

The innovations have been such as success that the galleries are looking to maintain these additions post-pandemic.

"A lot of our artists talks and stuff we'd regularly be asked if it was going to be recorded … but this has really taught us that it's a valuable thing and it'll become a part of what we do going forward," Mr Adlington said.

Galleries are part of the stage 2 section of the national cabinet's eased restrictions roadmap which provides some relief.

"It's good to know where we sit within the framework and can plan accordingly," Mr Edlington said.

"There's so much more to what a gallery does do ... the social connectedness that a social gallery can do is really important," Mr Edlington said.

For more details on the online programs available at the galleries see www.lismoregallery.org or www.nrcgballina.com.au.