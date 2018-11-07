Menu
Jenna Thompson
Hot rod enthusiasts unite! Yamba Rod Run is back

7th Nov 2018 1:47 PM

HOT ROD enthusiasts from up and down the East Coast will be flowing through Yamba this weekend for the Yamba Rod Run.

The event is organised by North Coast based Borderline Street Rodders club with other car club members from all around and motoring enthusiasts alike, coming together for the event.

The event begins today with activities for the car owners organised over the four days, which includes a couple cruises around Yamba, Iluka, Maclean, Brushgrove and visits to local schools and aged cared facilities.

The Show and Shine on Saturday is the main event which begins at 8.30am and goes until lunchtime, where everyone's invited to come and check out all the work that goes into the cars.

Organiser Lewis Falzon said they had around 460 cars last year and this year will feature be a little bit of everything, such as restored, modern and vintage rods.

But it isn't all about the cars, they also raise funds for charities such as Soldier on and the Veterans Advocacy Centre in Alstonville. In the past they also donated humidicribs to the hospital and boards and trailer to Yamba Surf Club.

Mr Falzon said the community and shop owners have been great and supportive of the event.

Anyone can see Falzon on Saturday to enter their loved and looked after vehicle from the 1920's- 1980's into the Show and Shine for $10.

Yamba Rod Run Show and Shine is held Saturday from 8.30am-midday on Coldstream St, Yamba.

