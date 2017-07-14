Loaded, unregistered pistol among firearms seized at house

POLICE have allegedly uncovered more than 10 firearms, along with an amount of drugs, as they conducted a search warrant at Larnook yesterday.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command claim officers attended a house at Larnook on Thursday, where they seized five handguns and six rifles, some of which were unregistered.

One firearm was an unregistered and loaded .22 calibre pistol.

Police also seized what appeared to be 890g of cannabis, 40g cannabis seeds and some cannabis cookies and have sent them for forensic testing.

Police said the occupants of the house, a 67-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, were members of the Veteran's Motorcycle Club.

Investigations will be ongoing, and charges are yet to be laid, police said.