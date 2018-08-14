Load limits imposed on 14 bridges

LOAD limits will be imposed on 14 bridges in the Tenterfield Shire until they can be fixed or replaced.

In June 2018 Tenterfield Shire Council alerted residents that inspections of the council's 58 ageing timber bridges indicated the imposition of load limits would be required for some of these structures to ensure they do not fail before rectification works or total replacement can be carried out.

A report will be considered at the Ordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, 22 August 22 which recommends the imposition of load limits to the following fourteen timber bridges:

Road Name Stream Name GVM Load Limit (tonnes) Mt Lindesay Road Boonoo Boonoo River 10 Black Swamp Road Cataract River 10 Hooten's Road Clarence River 9 Paddys Flat Road (North) Kangaroo Creek 10 Torrington Road Deepwater River 12 White Swamp Road Woodenbong Creek 9 Beaury Creek Road Beaury Creek 30 Beaury Creek Road Boundary Creek 11 Billirimba Road Hawkins Gully 7 Castlerag Road Deepwater River 13 Paddys Flat Road Unnamed Creek 14 Sunnyside Loop Road Blacksmith's Creek 8 Axle Load Limit Torrington Road Kangaroo Creek 12 Leeches Gully Road Washpool Creek 16

In addition, a speed zone was proposed for the bridge sites of 20 km/h in order to slow the vehicles sufficiently so that the load will be gradually distributed across the bridge sections.

The council said temporary repairs to keep the timber bridges functional is not a cost effective use of public money and any temporary works on structures or alternative temporary access need to be planned and minimised to ensure available budgets are channelled towards the long term replacements as far as possible.

Mayor Peter Petty assured residents the council was acutely aware of the impact these limits will place on road users but the risk cannot be ignored.

"We are particularly aware that the limits may place an additional burden on some already struggling with the dry conditions but council needs to take action to ensure the safety of the bridge structure and provisions to ensure the bridge does not fail completely.

"Where there is scope to strengthen the structures without wholesale disassembly and structure replacement, council will be actively seeking to minimise the time frame and impact of load limits and is currently investigating these options.

"This is our main priority right now. However, this work cannot be done overnight even though council will be devoting more staff and resources to dealing with this issue.

"To this end council has set up a timber bridge strike force that involves all staff whose carriage it is to supply services regarding bridges to concentrate on this.

"Temporary, alternative bridge crossings are subject to Fisheries approvals as well as to time related approvals and environmental considerations. Nothing will be overlooked, as our aim is to not only act in a sustainable manner and spend dollars wisely, but do our best not to unnecessarily impact stakeholders” Mayor Petty said.

Emergency service vehicles will be exempt from the load limits.

The order of priority will consider the road category (ie level 'B' roads and bridges should be dealt with before level 'C'), level of use by school buses and commercial truck traffic, the options for alternative routes, the relative likely personal injury or property damage consequences of a bridge failure presented by the bridge locality (eg existing high drop off locations versus shallow gradual crossings), and the scope or otherwise for cost effective interim temporary solutions.

The council encouraged impacted residents to voice their opinion in writing (particularly to Lismore MP Thomas George New England MP Barnaby Joyce) "as this may prove helpful in validating the need for more funds to be channelled now to the support and servicing of our rural communities and council's like Tenterfield with major infrastructure issues”.

The council said they had met with Minister for Roads, Maritime & Freight Melinda Pavey to discuss funding grant opportunities, and taken the matter up at both State and Federal levels.

"Whilst we are hopeful of gaining assistance, any extra advocacy helps”, Mayor Petty said.