LNP’s dairy petition exposes double standard

THE LNP has been caught out using a Spanish IT company to conduct a petition on the same day it slammed the State Government for awarding a dairy contract to international companies.

The Opposition yesterday launched a petition in a bid to place pressure on the Government to review a decision that saw Maleny Dairies miss out on a contract to service Metro North hospitals.

Lactalis Australia and Lion Dairy won the contract.

But The Courier-Mail can reveal Typeform, based in Barcelona, is being used by the Opposition, with Leader Deb Frecklington yesterday urging people to sign the petition via a link on her official Facebook page.

The LNP aims to table the signatures garnered through Typeform when the official parliamentary petition, which can be accessed via parliament's website, is debated in the House.

LNP member for Glasshouse Andrew Powell with Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Maleny Dairies co-owner Ross Hopper at Maleny Dairy. Photo: John McCutcheon

Both petitions read, " … call on the Palaszczuk Government to review the decision, including awarding at least a portion of the supply contract to Maleny Dairies - a proud Queensland owned and operated company."

The revelation has been slammed by Health Minister Steven Miles who said he was stunned Ms Frecklington would use an overseas survey company to run a petition about Australian ownership.

"How can they (LNP) use a Spanish company to collect peoples' personal data while stomping up and down about foreign ownership?" he said.

"It is data harvesting and it's misleading because she told Queenslanders it was an official parliamentary petition."

Steven Miles, the Queensland Health Minister at news conference to discuss investigation into Redland Hospital doctor, Friday 3rd January 2020 – Photo Steve Pohlner

An LNP spokesman last night said while Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wanted to debate the template of the petition, the LNP wanted to debate why Labor had snubbed Queensland jobs when the state had the highest unemployment rate in the nation.

"It is a desperate response from a Labor Minister who has put foreign companies before a Queensland owned and operated business," he said.

In a statement last week, Lactalis said, "As the largest buyer of milk from Queensland farms, we purchase over 150 million litres of milk from 150 Queensland dairy farmers each year".

The company, which owns Pauls, employs 700 people at its Queensland factories and at its head office, which has been based in Queensland since the 1960s.