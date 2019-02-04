Menu
Ex-chairman of the LNP Whitsunday State Electorate Council Richard Filewood cuts up his LNP card flanked by former LNP party members.
Ex-chairman of the LNP Whitsunday State Electorate Council Richard Filewood cuts up his LNP card flanked by former LNP party members.
News

LNP Whitsunday officers resign over MP's expulsion

Claudia Alp
by
3rd Feb 2019 6:54 PM | Updated: 4th Feb 2019 5:58 AM

TWO local Liberal National Party senior members resigned from the party on Sunday in support of embattled Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan.

LNP Whitsunday State Electorate Council chairman Richard Filewood and secretary and treasurer Angela Nixon resigned at a party briefing at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Proserpine.

Their resignations come after the expulsion of Mr Costigan from the LNP on February 1 in the wake of harrassment allegations.

Mr Filewood told the Whitsunday Times party members were "very angry" and want answers.

"I have left that meeting angry, no, not a strong enough word. I have left that meeting livid," he said.

"Obviously party members are very concerned. Mr Costigan has been a very active and outgoing member for the Whitsundays and to have a member of Parliament expelled from the party is a very serious situation.

"They (the LNP) have acted in a manner that I think is deplorable and I hold now, unfortunately, the LNP in contempt."

 

Ex-chairman of the LNP Whitsunday State Electorate Council Richard Filewood said he now holds the LNP
Ex-chairman of the LNP Whitsunday State Electorate Council Richard Filewood said he now holds the LNP "in contempt".

Several members gave personal statements in support of Mr Costigan during the meeting including Whitsunday Electorate Office employee Clare Nixon.

Two other party members resigned their memberships on the spot.

Mr Costigan, who has held the seat of Whitsunday since 2012, responded via Twitter.

"Catastrophic result for @LNPQLD today in Proserpine with the chairman, secretary & treasurer of the Whitsunday SEC quitting alongside other party members who've had a gutful." #costo2020 #qldpol #auspol.

Mrs Nixon said the general feeling was Mr Costigan had been "hung out to dry" by the LNP.

"I think that he (Mr Costigan) has been kicked to the curb without a trial. He's been hung, drawn and quartered by the LNP before he's even had a chance to give his story," she said.

"There's no police charges, there's nothing that's happened. I don't believe that what has been done to end this is correct."

Mr Filewood said a lot of support remained among party members for the embattled MP.

"Jason has a lot of support. All you have to do is have to look at his Facebook page where there are hundreds of wishes of good luck to him, surprise and regret that he has been expelled from the LNP," he said.

"Mr Costigan is no longer a member of the LNP. But he is and remains the Member for the Whitsundays, so Whitsunday is still represented by a very active person."

Mr Costigan was expelled by the LNP on February 1 in the wake of harassment allegations levelled against him last week.

The decision was made by the LNP disputes committee following a motion which was put forward to expel Mr Costigan from the party and passed unanimously by the LNP state executive.

    • 4th Feb 2019 7:05 AM