LNP pledges $10m to employer of Frecklington’s husband

DEB Frecklington's husband is working for the proponent of a dam project which the LNP has pledged to provide $10 million to as part of its 2020 election campaign commitments.

Jason Frecklington is employed by Bowen River Utilities which is the proponent of the $2.9 billion Urannah Dam project.

The project is part of the LNP's "Deb 2020" election campaign, with the party having committed to chipping in funding for an environmental impact statement for the dam which would be built between Proserpine and Mackay.

"If elected, the LNP will contribute $10 million to the development of an Environmental Impact Statement to get the Urannah Dam shovel-ready," the Deb2020 website says.

"Once this important work is complete, we will get on with the job and start construction."

The dam would help agricultural, industrial and mining development across north Queensland.

The Guardian yesterday revealed Mr Frecklington began working for Bowen River Utilities in September last year.

Deb Frecklington with her husband Jason. Pic Mark Cranitch.

An LNP spokesman yesterday said the leader had declared her husband's employment which was recorded on the Register of Related Persons' Interests.

"This has fully met the Leader's disclosure obligations," he said.

"The Leader sought the advice of the Integrity Commissioner prior to her husband's change in employment and has followed the Integrity Commissioner's advice.

"A management plan is in place that has been endorsed by the Integrity Commissioner.

"In accordance with the advice from the Integrity Commissioner the Opposition Leader has recused herself from any decisions or policy developments that might reasonably be perceived to have the potential to materially affect her husband's interests.

"Practically, the Opposition Leader hasn't been involved in any decisions or policy developments about Urannah Dam since her husband's employment on the project."

Ms Frecklington spruiked the project last month on her official Facebook page, where she listed the dam as part of the party's plan to deliver water security.

A spokeswoman for Bowen River Utilities said as its Land Access and Indigenous Community Manager, Mr Frecklington had been instrumental in developing relationships with local landholders and Traditional Owners.

"He has a long history of working with Traditional Owners and developing programs and policies to increase indigenous employment and employment opportunities," the spokeswoman said.

"Jason provided a letter of advice from the Integrity Commissioner.

"BRU has internal conflict of interest policies and procedures which all our staff and contractors comply with."

