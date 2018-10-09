Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ms Frecklington said she had carefully considered the Bill and would not be supporting it.
Ms Frecklington said she had carefully considered the Bill and would not be supporting it.
Politics

LNP MPs free to vote on abortion Bill

by Jack McKay
9th Oct 2018 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LNP MPs will have a conscience vote on the decriminalisation of abortion Bill before State Parliament.

It follows a two-hour party room meeting at Parliament House.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the party room had unanimously resolved to give all members a conscience vote.

"It has been a longstanding position of the LNP Party Room that matters about the creation or ending of life are treated as matters of conscience," she said.

Ms Frecklington said she had carefully considered the Bill and would not be supporting it.

"I will be outlining the reasons why in the parliamentary debate," she said.

"Once again, I call for a respectful debate on this deeply emotional and complex issue."

Related Items

Show More
abortion bill abortion decriminalisation labor lnp queensland

Top Stories

    Forecaster predicts 'more than a general storm' for region

    Forecaster predicts 'more than a general storm' for region

    Weather "THIS cell may contain large hail and damaging winds but will also be very very lightning active with mainly cloud to ground bolts.”

    • 9th Oct 2018 5:02 PM
    'No excuse': Woman bit and spat at cop outside Lismore pub

    premium_icon 'No excuse': Woman bit and spat at cop outside Lismore pub

    Crime She flew into a rage after being barred from a popular pub

    Win passes to Wet 'n' Wild, Ballina pools, waterslide

    Win passes to Wet 'n' Wild, Ballina pools, waterslide

    News Answering a few quick questions could give you a summer of fun

    Fake moustache used in fuel theft

    Fake moustache used in fuel theft

    Crime A man donned a disguise before allegedly attempting to steal petrol

    Local Partners