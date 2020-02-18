‘Lizards have hearts of dragons’

GIRL POWER: The Lismore Lizards U14 Girls showed courage, skills, grit and good sportsmanship in muddy conditions against more experienced teams to make it through to the NSWTA Junior State Cup in Penrith on March 7, 2020.

GIRL POWER: The Lismore Lizards U14 Girls showed courage, skills, grit and good sportsmanship in muddy conditions against more experienced teams to make it through to the NSWTA Junior State Cup in Penrith on March 7, 2020.

ON THE weekend, the gutsy girls in the Lismore Lizards U14 touch team proved why more experienced teams should never underestimate the underdogs.

The Lizards improvement in form, obvious determination and sensational ball-handling skills were a wake-up call to Manly.

The last time the teams met, Manly trounced the Lismore girls 13-1.

But the powerful Sydney-based team faced a determined Lismore squad this time around, and Manly had to pull out all the stops to manage a 3-1 victory.

Despite the Lismore girls’ loss in muddy conditions, the Lizards finished second in their pool and third overall at the NSW Junior State Cup northern conference in Port Macquarie.

Now the team is off to Penrith to the state title on March 7 where they have a very real chance of glory.

Coach Jason Coram said the Lizards were “over the moon with their performance.”

“Their marvellous results are all due to hard work, dedication and being open-minded to new and different coaching concepts,” he said.

“These girls have been playing together for years and are really competitive; the Sydney teams have really sat up and taken notice.

“The word is out and people are talking about these little Lizards who really have the hearts of dragons.”

The Lizards beat Maitland 3-0 in the quarter-finals ahead of their game against Manly — who had 140 girls trial for their U14 team — in the semi-finals.

Coram said the next three weeks were critical.

“We’ll continue the hard work with lots of running,” he said,

“The Lizards will keep up their momentum.”

Club president Jenny McFarlane said the club was thrilled with the girls’ efforts.

“We are all absolutely stoked that these little girls whom have been playing together for years have just come ahead in leaps and bounds over the last 12 months,” she said.

“It’s due to them training hard, coach Jason Coram, team manager Troy Mathews and Nicholie Donovan their care-person/den-mother.”

Club member Sherilee Mathews said the club is calling out for any support in the community to help the Lizards with their expenses in travelling to and from Penrith next month. Phone 0412 257073.