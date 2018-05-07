Liz Ellis hopes to help others through fertility nightmare

FOR five years, former netball star and media commentator Liz Ellis faced the idea of infertility.

This emotional period of her life has led her to write a book about the experience - but this book is not an account of her heartbreak.

Instead, it contains the concise, hard data Ms Ellis gathered about the fertility industry and her tips on how to navigate it.

Covert art of If at First You Don't Conceive, a book by Ballina resident and former netball star Liz Ellis. CONTRIBUTED

The Northern Rivers resident had her first child about four years after leaving netball in 2007, but had to wait another five long years for her second child to arrive.

"First one, Evelyn, was quite easy, but the second one not so much," Ms Ellis said.

"We had three miscarriages, five tries with IVF, we had fertility therapy, we saw a naturopath, we had given up.

"My sister then offered to be an egg donor, and we were waiting to sync-up our cycles, waiting for my period to start so that we could get going, but it never came, and Austin came instead."

In the process of becoming a mother twice, Ms Ellis also became well versed on the intricacies of fertility treatment in Australia.

If At First You Don't Conceive - Your Friendly Guide to Tackling Infertility was written while her children were still not sleeping through the night, and published last month.

Ms Ellis said she hoped the book would help the widest range of people with scientific, accurate and well-documented information, but explained in simple terms.

"Every fertility journey is different, no matter what definition you fall into, but if you are new to all this you need to know where to start and how to do it, and that's how I approached it," she said.

"And when I didn't have the story, I spoke to people who had the story to fill in the gaps in between the facts."

The media commentator said she had received a number of comments about her book, but the main one has been: "I wish I had this book when I was going through this".

"When I was going through the process myself, I felt there was something I was missing, something I wasn't doing, and the whole time during my IVF journey I felt I was in a snowstorm looking for something that was white," Ms Ellis said.

"You are always feeling there is something you are not doing so, when I got to the end I thought there is a way to mark your way to this process but you don't know until you get to the end, so I thought if I write a book and it will help other people understand there is a strategy."