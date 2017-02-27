Liz Ellis courts business success in Lismore

SUCCESS on the netball court has allowed talented athlete Liz Ellis to move into the business world and now she's keen to share her experiences with the Lismore business community.

On Tuesday 28 February, Ms Ellis AM will be speaking at a special breakfast event to celebrate Back to Business Week, a NSW Government Business Connect Initiative supported by Lismore City Council, the Lismore Business Panel and Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Lismore City Centre manager Jason Mumford said the breakfast is a fantastic way to start the working day and he said he expects all 200 seats will be filled.

"Liz has a fascinating life story and as well personal experience as a business owner," he said.

"We encourage local business people to take up this unique opportunity and join us for this very special event and enjoying the company and insights of one of Australia's greatest sporting talents - a woman with fierce determination to achieve the goals she set her sights on."

Ms Ellis is one of Australia's highest profile elite athletes and most successful netballers in history.

Not only did she surpass the record for most test matches played for Australia in 2005, captain the Sydney Swifts and Australian Netball Team until her retirement in 2007, her career highlights include three World Championships, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and four National Premierships (Sydney Swifts), as well as being named Australia's Most Valuable Player on four occasions.

In 2009, Ms Ellis became a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) and her achievements and philosophies on life have provided inspiration and motivation to thousands of people wishing to achieve their goals in life or business.

The Back to Business Week breakfast with Liz Ellis is on Wednesday, 28 February at the Lismore Workers Club from 7am.

Tickets are $15 per person and registrations are now open at www.lismorechamber.com.au.