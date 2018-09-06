Liz's new bub a surprise package

Liz Cantor with her newborn baby Fin recover at Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast.

HAVING expected a girl her entire pregnancy, Liz Cantor says that she is still in shock after she "birthed a Wallabies frontrower".

The Channel 7 presenter, who was due to give birth ­yesterday, welcomed 4.4kg (9 pounds, 11 ounces) baby boy Fin at the Gold Coast's ­Pindara Private Hospital last Monday, struggling through an emergency caesarean after difficulties.

"I was told on the Friday that the baby was scanning large and if I didn't go into ­labour I would have to have a caesarean the following week," Cantor said.

"The call was made for Monday morning and lucky it was because the baby arrived even larger than anyone was expecting. It was a pretty challenging birth.

"He's a little bruised and battered from it all, so we're both going to have a slightly longer recovery, but, gosh, I'm grateful we're OK."

Liz Cantor with her newborn baby Fin, husband Ryan Lysaught and son Kit.

Cantor, 35, and husband Ryan Lysaught have another son Kit, who turns two later this year.

Cantor is already learning about life as a mum of two boys under 2.

"Just recovery after a C-section is so much more challenging, especially with a toddler who wants to play trucks on the ground the whole time," she said.

"I really thought I was ­having a girl … until these final weeks when I found out how big he was.

"I'm still in shock I birthed a Wallabies frontrower."

Kit is proving a challenge but loves his new little brother.

The avid surfer said she struggled to pick out a name until her mum came through with the idea of Fin.

"He was Sky my whole pregnancy and then clearly not a Sky when born," she said.

"Fin fit. My last surf with him was on Anzac Day, so fin kind of tied in with my pregnancy."