Living with flying foxes

WIRES Northern Rivers bat co-ordinator Lib Ruytenberg with one of the young grey headed flying foxes that was abandoned due to an unkown event.

BYRON Shire Council has received a $15,000 NSW Government grant to help manage flying foxes in the shire, Mayor Simon Richardson said yesterday.

The NSW Government Flying Fox Grant Program is established to help councils manage flying-fox camps in their areas, consistent with the Office of Environment and Heritage's Flying-Fox Camp Management Policy 2015.

"This funding will ensure we identify measures to manage the land and improve the amenity of local areas for communities,” Cr Richardson said.

"We want to work with people affected by the impact of flying-foxes, as well as educate the public about the important role these animals play in maintaining the natural environment.”

Residents across Byron Shire will soon have their say on how to deal with flying fox camps at Mullumbimby, Bangalow, Byron Bay and Suffolk Park via community meetings to be announced soon.

These community meetings are an opportunity for residents to inform the plan of management.