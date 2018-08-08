'Living treasure' honoured for 41 years of service with CWA

LIFE MEMBERSHIP: Mrs Jan Clifford (right) was presented with her CWA life membership award by CWA Far North Coast group president Narelle Gotting at the August group meeting in Brunswick Heads.

LIFE MEMBERSHIP: Mrs Jan Clifford (right) was presented with her CWA life membership award by CWA Far North Coast group president Narelle Gotting at the August group meeting in Brunswick Heads. Alison Paterson

A STALWART of the Country Women's Association and the Lismore community was surprised to be honoured at a special presentation on the weekend.

Lismore CWA member Jan Clifford OAM, was so overcome with emotion when she was awarded a life membership by the organisation, she was momentarily lost for words.

Mrs Clifford attended the Far North Coast group meeting at Brunswick Heads on Saturday when she was surprised to be called up by group president Narelle Gotting.

Mrs Gotting made a short speech praising Mrs Clifford's diligent work for the CWA community over the past 41 years.

She then pinned a medal to Mrs Clifford's jacket and presented her with a certificate to loud cheers from the assembled CWA members.

Mrs Gotting said the Lismore branch member was a worth recipient.

Mrs Clifford said she was thrilled and felt honoured to be presented with the award

"This is something I have really wanted, this means so much, thank you” she said.

"I thank you all for your kindness and friendship and this award will not stop me from continuing to work for my branch.”

Mrs Clifford has held many positions in the CWA from branch president all the way through to group level, has been a delegate to world conferences and consumer representative for southern/northern area health.

Considered a living treasure of the Lismore community, Mrs Cliffird has also been a Justice of the Peace for more than 30 years, chair on the education grants committee, a Primex convener and president of the Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Lismore city Women's Returned Services League Auxiliary.