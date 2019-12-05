Living Christmas tree carries on a Lismore tradition

Lismore's 2019 recycled Christmas tree is the fifth recycled one for the CBD.

Lismore's 2019 recycled Christmas tree is the fifth recycled one for the CBD.

LISMORE’S 2019 recycled Christmas tree was unveiled in the CBD early this morning – and it’s alive.

The 7-metre CBD festive sculpture is made from more than 300 potted plants, 100 metres of tinsel, 250 metres of LED strip lighting powered by solar, 16 pairs of work trousers and matching boots, and rather than being topped by the traditional Santa, staff have created ‘Planta’.

This is the fifth tree Council staff have erected on the corner of Keen and Magellan streets to celebrate the festive season and Lismore’s commitment to recycling and sustainability.

It was constructed over the last three months with staff volunteering their own time and donating to cover all costs.

Lismore's 2019 recycled Christmas tree is the fifth recycled one for the CBD.

The tradition began in 2015, when Council staff created a Christmas tree as a gift for the community from old bicycles painted in many colours. In 2016 staff made the tree from old car tyres and in 2017 it was fashioned from old road signs with an impressive ‘Give Way’ star. Last year, 49 second-hand umbrellas created a very colourful and talked about tree.

“We love the recycled Christmas tree, although we’re starting to feel like there’s pressure to deliver!” Lismore City Council’s Parks Officer, Anton Nguyen, said - who spearheaded this year’s effort.

“This year’s living Christmas tree is a nod to our beautiful natural environment.

“We are very proud of the tree because it represents everything Lismore is about – it’s sustainable, recycled, colourful and quirky.

“We think it suits the personality of our city and what our community stands for.

“Council staff love our community and do our very best to make Lismore a great place to live.

“Christmas gives us a chance to share our Christmas spirit and give something back from the heart.”

While it is a living tree, staff were conscious on the need to save water – particularly with water restrictions looming. The tree will receive minimal watering for ten minutes every eight hours.