Living and working in Japan sounded like a pipe dream

Southern Cross University arts graduate, Leah Armstrong, is the 13th student to go to Japan as an English Language teacher. Pictured with SCU Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker.

LIVING and working in Japan may have seemed like a pipe dream for Lismore local Leah Armstrong when she first studied Japanese in high school, but now it has become her reality.

This weekend the Southern Cross University arts graduate will leave Australia to start work as an English language teacher at a university in Japan.

Leah is following in the footsteps of 12 Southern Cross graduates before her who have embarked on the same opportunity at Fukui University of Technology located on the west coast, north of Kyoto.

"Since year 7 or 8 it was my dream job to travel to Japan and teach English there. So it's amazing it's worked out so seamlessly in the end. It's wonderful," Ms Armstrong said.

"I really enjoy Japan, the culture, its people. The people are so kind and generous.

"It's a one-year contract which can be extended up to three times. I'm not sure if I'll stay for one year or three but it's great to have that flexibility."

While making the most of Japan adventure, Ms Armstrong will also continue her studies with Southern Cross University by starting a Master of Education online.

It's not the first time Ms Armstrong has been to Japan, as she joined her high school peers on a two-week study trip abroad and completed a six-month exchange to Aoyama Gakin University (AGU) in Tokyo while studying her SCU arts degree in 2015.

Not only did she achieve outstanding results, but the time in Japan was a defining and valuable experience for Ms Armstrong, confirming her love of Japan and desire to work and live there.

"My studies at AGU allowed me to expand my knowledge of Japan. I immersed herself in the Japanese culture and made many lifelong friends, exploring Tokyo, Kyoto and Yamanashi," she said.

"I loved everything about it. I loved the culture and I loved the landscape, the history. Everything was amazing."

Since 1996, Southern Cross University's Japanese language lecturer Ms Tazuko McLaren OAM has encouraged and mentored 13 students to pursue the English language teaching role at FUT in the Special Program for English Communication unit.

The unit is offered to engineering students in Japan to nurture English proficiency and improve their overall communication skills to ensure success in the international scene.

"Leah is such a positive, open-minded, friendly and adventurous student," said Ms McLaren.

"I am sure that she will enjoy and develop further her teaching career at the FUT."