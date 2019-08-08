Livin' the slow tea tree dream off-grid

TEA TREE DREAMING: Tess O'Reilly, Tara Luca and Nina Pedersen at their tea tree farm on Gap Rd near Woodburn.

TEA TREE DREAMING: Tess O'Reilly, Tara Luca and Nina Pedersen at their tea tree farm on Gap Rd near Woodburn. Susanna Freymark

ON A tea tree farm near Woodburn, time slows as traditional wood-fired steam distillation techniques are used to produce Olive Gap Farm organic tea tree.

The slowness suits Tess O'Reilly, Nina Pedersen, Tara Luca and Alex O'Reilly who purchased the farm from Arthur Brown who had grown tea trees for 30 years.

Arthur showed them the 1920s method of distilling the oil from the trees. It takes time and a lot of wood.

Tess usually takes charge of the distillation.

"Doing smaller batches, you find different notes in the oil,” she said.

With a mobile still, Tess and team can extract the essential tea tree oil and do up to two batches a day.

It's a far cry from a modern tea tree farm where mechanisation can produce as much tea tree in a week as we do in a year, Tara said.

The women nod. They don't mind. They like their way of life, living off grid and enjoying the wide open spaces of the farm which has been organic for 20 years..

Tara lives up the road with her husband Alex and three children. Both her and Alex grew up in the area.

As well as marketing the tea tree, her passion is "slow” flowers and she grows bouquet foliage which she sells at Newrybar Merchant Store and direct to customers.

The 8ha of tea trees though is their mainstay.

"Any monoculture has a downside,” Tara said.

"Tea tree is native to the area.”

They plan to sell direct to customers once their website is launched on Thursday, August 15.

A 50ml bottle of tea tree sells for $39.95 and a 20ml bottle for $19.95.

Watch the video of A Day in the Life at Olive Gap Organic Farm that will be launched on the website on Thursday, August 15. Follow them on Instagram @olivegapfarm