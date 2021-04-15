Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Livestream: Australia U18 Hockey Championships day 6, schedule, fixture
Livestream: Australia U18 Hockey Championships day 6, schedule, fixture
Hockey

Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs – Day 6

15th Apr 2021 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Hockey Australia U18s National Championships are approaching the pointy end of the tournament, with states jostling for a spot in finals.

Livestream all the action from Day 6 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U18 SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY

 

Boys

9:30am VIC v NSWS

11:45am QLD v WA

2pm NSWB v SA

4pm TAS v VIC DEV

6pm NT v ACT

 

Girls

8:30am QLD v NT

10:45am WA v VIC

1pm VIC DEV v ACT

3pm NSWS v SA

5pm TAS v NSWB

 

MORE U18 ACTION:

 

DAY 5 REPLAYS

DAY 4 REPLAYS

DAY 3 REPLAYS

DAY 2 REPLAYS

DAY 1 REPLAYS

 

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

 

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

 

Originally published as Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs - Day 6

More Stories

hockey livestream sport u18 australian hockey championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cathedral fire allegedly part of week-long crime spree

        Premium Content Cathedral fire allegedly part of week-long crime spree

        Crime Police will allege Stephen Anthony Luke, 46, carried out a week-long crime spree across NSW.

        Man enters plea for cultivating $17.79 million worth of cannabis

        Premium Content Man enters plea for cultivating $17.79 million worth of...

        News The Vietnamese man is one of four accused of cultivating the large quantity of...

        $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        Premium Content $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        News Work on the upgrade is set to begin within 12 months and it will mean haulage...