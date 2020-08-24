Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bronwen Knox has played in the Polo 5 series. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Bronwen Knox has played in the Polo 5 series. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Sport

Livestream: Polo 5 Metro water polo

by Andrew Dawson
24th Aug 2020 7:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Water Polo Queensland's Polo 5 Metro competition will enter its final two rounds tonight and Tuesday having been so successful, it could be the catalyst for the resumption of the Premier league in the future.

Current Olympians, past Olympians, current Australian and Queensland squad representatives along with club and social players have been united kickstarting the sport over the last six weeks as part of its recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown earlier in the year.

The series will continue to be livestreamed here tonight.

RELATED LINKS

ALICE WILLIAMS RECALLED TO AUSSIE SQUAD

TENEALLE FASALA IN OLYMPIC SQUAD

 

CEO Melanie Woosnam said the Polo 5's Metro Competition had lured up to 40 per cent of former players out of retirement and into the pool.

"Amazingly this new format has resulted in approximately 40 per cent of former players returning to the sport which shows how appealing this format is being run as a short 6 week competition with modified rules,'' she said.

Woosnam said competition had the potential to lead to the re-establishment of the premier league by adding depth to club ranks.

 

RELATED LINKS

ABBY ANDREWS - OUR NEXT OLYMPIAN?

HOW SYDNEY GAMES INSPIRED BRONWEN KNOX

SECRET TO GABI PALM'S SUCCESS

 

Queensland Thunder women's coach Benn Lees said nothing could beat his young Queensland players playing against hardened campaigners.

 

Ben Lees coaching Thunder earlier in the year. He believes Polo 5 had been a great experience for young players. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Ben Lees coaching Thunder earlier in the year. He believes Polo 5 had been a great experience for young players. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

"I have heard a few big names have pulled the togs back on (for Polo 5) and that is a great opportunity for young player to play with and against those players,'' he said.

"We can do all the coaching we like, but you learn most about being around those players.''

 

TONIGHT'S LIVESTREAMING

Round 6 senior women:

6pm: AHS Open v MVB's

6.30pm: The Magpiee's v UQ Gold

7pm: Warriors v Moby Chicks

7.30pm: Barras Gals v Polo Bears

 

Originally published as Livestream: Polo 5 Metro water polo

More Stories

livestream water polo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body scanners to be installed at Ballina airport

        Premium Content Body scanners to be installed at Ballina airport

        News SECURITY changes will force the council to redo the newly upgraded terminal.

        Man guilty of dramatic cross-border pursuit appeals verdict

        Premium Content Man guilty of dramatic cross-border pursuit appeals verdict

        News “I’VE never seen any driving remotely close to it,” a Lismore judge has told the...

        Why council won’t develop prime Lennox Head site (yet)

        Premium Content Why council won’t develop prime Lennox Head site (yet)

        News "There's a lot rolling out... I think community is shell shocked"

        Fitness Stepz up at Lismore shopping centre

        Premium Content Fitness Stepz up at Lismore shopping centre

        News New gym takes a holistic approach to fitness for local people