Livestream: Hockey U18 Australian Champs - day 5

The Hockey Australian U18s National Championships is getting to the business end and there's still so much to play for.

Livestream all the action from day 5 in Launcestion - the final pool matches ahead of Thursday classification day and Friday's medal play-offs.

TUESDAY APRIL 13 - SCHEDULE (All times AEDT)

GIRLS (ABOVE)

8:30am Pool A QLD v VIC DEV

10:30am Pool A WA v NSWS

12:30pm TAS v NT

2:20pm Pool B NSWB v SA

4:30pm Pool B ACT v VIC

BOYS (BELOW)

9:30am Pool A QLD v NT

11:30am Pool A TAS v VIC

1:30pm NSWB v SA

3:30pm Pool B WA v VIC DEV

5:30pm Pool B ACT v NSWS

DAY 4 REPLAYS

DAY 3 REPLAYS

DAY 2 REPLAYS

DAY 1 REPLAYS

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

