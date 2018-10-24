Menu
Livestock killed in early morning crash
Livestock killed in highway truck crash

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Oct 2018 10:37 AM

QUEENSLAND police are at the scene of a truck collision where several cows have been killed and injured.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred just after 7am on the Dawson Hwy near Calliope, 20km from Biloela and 4km for the Callide Boundary Hill bypass.

The spokeswoman said six cows were injured in the crash and an unknown amount killed.

The truck driver was not injured and the vehicle remains on the road.

The spokeswoman said motorists were making their way around the crash.

