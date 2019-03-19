Liverpool set to welcome coaches

GROUP LEADER: SCU academy technical director James Gow will be leading a group of coaches to Liverpool.

ELEVEN North Coast coaches are preparing for the trip of a lifetime when they travel to Liverpool Football Club next month to attend the club's annual coach education initiative.

Coaches from Lismore's Liverpool FC International Academy will join others from countries such as Hong Kong, China, Korea, Japan, Cyprus, Egypt and America.

Academy general manager Scott Collis said the trip would be a great experience but also a fantastic opportunity for the region.

"Our coaches have had the chance to learn the philosophy and methodology of a professional football club,” Collis said.

"This conference will be another unique opportunity and we hope our community will see benefits for years to come.”

The conference will run in Liverpool at the iconic Anfield Stadium and the club's academy from April 10-15 and will include a combination of presentations, workshops and observations with input from the club's technical staff.

"We look forward to welcoming the group of coaches from the LFC International Academy in New South Wales,” Head of LFC International Academies Dan White said.

"This is a really important event in our calendar and a great opportunity to communicate the latest coaching information to those working on our projects around the world.”

Based at Southern Cross University Liverpool FC's only academy in Australia, this year has grown to a level where coaches deliver programs for about 250 players each week.

"The support of Southern Cross University has created a strong program and a fantastic base of knowledge for the sport in our region,” Collis said.

"We have a wonderful team of staff and coaches here who dedicate huge amounts of time and energy.

"Unfortunately not all our team can go but those who are going are all really excited about this opportunity.”