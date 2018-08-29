Menu
Players like Trent Alexander-Arnold will now receive specialist coaching to take throw-ins.
Soccer

Reds hire throw-in world record holder to bolster title push

29th Aug 2018 1:45 PM

LIVERPOOL have hired a world record holder and specialist throw-in coach to help their chances of winning silverware.

Danish coach Thomas Gronnemark will work with the first team on a part-time basis.

Gronnemark has worked at Schalke 04, Hertha Berlin and FC Midtjylland, with the success of the Danish side in the Europa League in 2015 attributed to their set-piece plays.

He holds the world record for the longest throw-in at 51.33m.

"Midtjylland showed that the long throw-in can be a weapon, if you can do it with the correct technique, precision and tactical awareness," Gronnemark said.

"It's very important that it's a flat throw, because if it's too high, it's easy to defend.

"If you can make a long throw-in precise and flat, together with some tactical aspects, then it's much easier to score."

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory against Brighton on Saturday to move top of the table.

Klopp's side will aim to maintain their 100 per cent start to the league campaign against Leicester on Saturday.

This story originally appeared on Sky Sports.

Rory Delap earned cult hero status during his time at Stoke for causing havoc in the opposition box with his insane throw-ins.
