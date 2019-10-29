LIVE THE DREAM: Rare beachfront land for sale

DO YOU have dreams of escaping to a secluded coastal retreat, of waking up to the sound of wave crashing on a pristine beach?

Well, that dream is closer than you think with a rare block of land hitting the market on the Northern Rivers.

The 70.7 hectare block at East Wardell has 500 metre frontage to the Pacific Ocean, and has development approval for two private coastal eco retreats.

Offered for sale as a whole or in three separate parcels, the opportunities are limitless.

Lot 1 contains 1 hectare and is improved with a newly renovated 3-bedroom farmhouse cottage, including a new kitchen, bathroom, verandah, polished timber floors and a wood burning fireplace. Rent for immediate income, live in, or use as a caretaker's cottage for the other sites.

Lots 2 & 3 contain rare coastal acreage of 36.56ha and 33.14ha respectively. With a 500 metre combined frontage to the surf beach's coastal dunes, each lot has DA approval for a four-bedroom eco retreat. The two home sites are magnificently tucked in around the sand dunes. Each house will have a pool, multiple bathrooms and decks and have been individually designed as 100 per cent off-grid eco retreats, taking full advantage of the oceanside location, vistas and water views.

The private shared access road runs through the land's sugar cane plots, before crossing through a section of remnant rainforest to the hideaway coastal dune area at each of the building sites.

This hidden coastal retreat is home to native wildlife, including wallabies and an array of bird life, and perfect for whale watching, swimming and surfing, beach-walking, fishing, four-wheel-driving, or just listening to the waves smash.

Properties in this sought-after location rarely become available; even rarer with full development approval to build your dream home and create your own private oasis. The sugar cane is currently under share farm agreement and income producing. Buyers now have the opportunity to secure these lots separately or in one line. Along the coastline of Northern NSW, this is truly a unique offering.

The property is at 219 Sneesbys Lane, East Wardell and is for sale by tender.

AGENT DETAILS:

Curtis Golding, Sales, LJ Hooker Ballina

Ph: 0423 660 281

LJ Hooker Ballina

Ph: (02) 6686 2711

Tender Closes 28/11/2019 4pm. A detailed Information memorandum, including development and building approvals is available on request to registered parties.