Live the Byron dream in this designer home

BYRON DREAM: Christian Sergiacomi, who along with his partner Shelly Craft at Pacifico Property, is selling 22 Kingsley Street Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

IF YOU are looking to start living the Byron Bay dream this designer cottage slap bang in the middle of Byron Bay's 'Golden Grid' is for you.

The cottage in Kingsley Street is valued at between $3.2- $3.3million and is available with chic furnishings curated by the current owners Jimi and Zoe Paul founders of fashionista label Mister Zimi.

Christian Sergiacomi and partner Shelley Craft, from Pacifico Property, are marketing the property which has garnered a storm of attention on realestate.com getting 12,000 hits in one day last weekend.

For those in the real estate know, like Christian and Shelley, the Golden Grid comprises the area around Marvel, Carlyle, Kingsley and Ruskin Streets, stretching up to the Top Shop on Massinger Street.

"It's within strolling distance of town and the beach and it has that old Byron charm, and its close by a wonderful little public school,” Mr Sergicomi said.

"The current owners are at the forefront of fashion here in Byron Bay- so the interior is particularly chic and beautiful.”

"This particular house sums up that Byron Bay dream perfectly,” Ms Craft said, who after hosting The Block and Reno Rumble knows a thing or two about property.

"If you had a picture in your mind's eye of your ideal Byron Bay lifestyle- in a quaint little beach side town living in a cottage with a white picket fence close to the beach- its inside this house.

"22 Kingsley Street is everything you want your Byron Bay dream home to be.”

The look and the feel of the original cottage has been preserved with extensive re-modelling undertaken by Belcon Constructions based in Byron Bay.

"The owners lived in the original cottage, before renovating it, adding skylights, expanding the rooms, adding more glass and making the the house whiter and brighter,” Christian said.

"There is a studio out the back, that's had a similar amount of love and attention lavished on it, that would make a good rental or office with two street frontages including access off the rear lane way.

Mr Sergiacomi said that despite recent ups and downs in the national property market, Byron Bay has kept on an upward trajectory.

"Byron is its own economy and with the (Federal) election result and recent double interest rate cut we are seeing people back in the market place looking to buy.”