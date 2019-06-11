Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bernard Salt is in Lismore today for the Future Northern Rivers event.
Bernard Salt is in Lismore today for the Future Northern Rivers event. Patrick Woods
News

Live stream 'outrageous' vision for Northern Rivers

David Kirkpatrick
by
11th Jun 2019 12:00 AM

FUTURE Northern Rivers has become the hottest ticket in town.

The big event -- a 160-seat lunch to hear from demographer Bernard Salt about the future of the Northern Rivers at Southern Cross University -- is on today. 

The NSW Business Chamber's regional manager, Jane Laverty, will be the MC of the lunch at the SCU's Enterprise Lab and it will also include prominent industry leaders such as Lismore City Council's general manager Shelley Oldham, co-owner of Brookfarm Pamela Brook, SCU's Ben Roche and student Max den Exter.

Bernard Salt will be crunching the numbers and painting his 'outrageous' vision for the future of the Northern Rivers.

While 160 lucky people will get to see Mr Salt in person and take part in the panel discussion, online subscribers of The Northern Star will be able to live stream the event from our website www.northernstar.com.au

If you are not currently a digital subscriber there's plenty of time to sign up and some great deals on offer including a set of Jabra headphones.

If the headphones aren't for you, why not check out our half price subscription offer.

bernard salt futurenorthernrivers
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Absolute tools': destructive visitors renew 4WD debate

    premium_icon 'Absolute tools': destructive visitors renew 4WD debate

    Environment THE ongoing incidents could see all vehicles banned from the beach in the future.

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Hope remains for school's much-needed upgrade

    premium_icon Hope remains for school's much-needed upgrade

    News Hundreds of artefacts were found after building permit approved

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    'Words can barely describe' changes to iconic building

    premium_icon 'Words can barely describe' changes to iconic building

    Community Transformation for Lismore's "grand old dame”

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    What housing will look like in 2036, and where it will go

    premium_icon What housing will look like in 2036, and where it will go

    News Changes over the next 20 years to household size and make-up

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:00 AM