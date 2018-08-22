‘I’ve tried to have some dignity’: Seething Barrett hits back at scathing attack

A SEETHING Trent Barrett has remained tight-lipped over the toxic situation at Manly, after chairman Scott Penn said the coach was not acting in the spirit of the club.

In an explosive interview with The Daily Telegraph, Penn said the club was disappointed with the way Barrett handled his resignation and that the club is already looking for his replacement.

However, in a press conference this morning Barrett hit back saying he was upset the club decided to make a public comment on the situation when he has tried to maintain silence and dignity for his players.

"I was disappointed with what was written or said in The Telegraph today," Barrett said.

"In light of today I will make a statement in due course.

"I've had to front up to some heavy press conferences in the past month about it and I've tried to have some dignity. It's tough to stand here today and not say anything today as well.

"Anything I say is going to be pretty controversial today, I will make a public statement in the next few days.

"It's been difficult and certainly not something that you want to go through, not just us but the players and your family.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't make any public statement for a long time and I've had to sit here with cameras in my face for a long time and I've had to deal with that."

Barrett was clearly uncomfortable, but remained silent on whether he would be coaching Manly next season, despite his chairman confirming his resignation today.

"We are not in a position to back a rookie coach. We tried it, it had strong potential but it seemingly hasn't worked," Penn said, with the club considering a list that includes Tim Sheens, Michael Maguire, John Cartwright and Neil Henry.

Barrett said his team were aware of the situation.

"The players know exactly where I stand with them," he said.