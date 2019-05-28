NRL teams Round 12: Origin, injuries wreak havoc

HERE'S how the Round 12 teams will line up:

PANTHERS V SEA EAGLES

Thursday, Panthers Stadium, 7:50pm

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Isaah Yeo 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. James Maloney 8. James Tamou 9. Sione Katoa 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Frank Winterstein 13. James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: 14. Mitchell Kenny, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono, 16. Moses Leota, 17. Tim Grant. Reserves: 18. Hame Sele 19. Kaide Ellis 20. Caleb Aekins 21. Liam Martin

Team news: As expected Issah Yeo and Brent Naden come in at centre to replace the injured Dean Whare and Waqa Blake. James Maloney is back from suspension to replace Nathan Cleary (Origin) in the halves. Reagan Campbell-Gillard named top start in place of Tim Grant.

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Dylan Walker, 4. Reuben Garrick, 5. Abbas Miski, 6. Cade Cust, 7. Kane Elgey, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Corey Waddell. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Morgan Boyle, 17. Taniela Paseka. Reserves: 18. Zach Docker-Clay, 19. Jade Anderson, 20 Haumole Olakauatu, 21. Lloyd Perrett

Team news: No Tommy Trbojevic! Reuben Garrick moves from wing to centre replacing Brad Parker (jaw) and Abbas Miski comes into the side on the wing. Corey Waddell gets a start at lock in place of Jake Trbojevic (Origin) and Taniela Paseka moves on to the bench.

EELS V RABBITOHS

Friday, Bankwest Stadium, 7:55pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Josh Hoffman 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Will Smith 7. Mitch Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Ray Stone 16. Davis Gower 17. Marata Niukore. Reserves: 18. Brad Takairangi, 19. George Jennings, 20. Tim Mannah, 21 Daniel Alvaro

Team news: No surprise to see Blake Ferguson shifted back to the wing after an error-laden run in the centres last week. Michael Jennings returns from injury to play centre. Kane Evans wins a start at prop. Tepai Moeroa (concussion) returns and will start at 13 with Manu Ma'u slotting in on an edge and Josh Hoffman to play centre.Tim Mannah, Daniel Alvaro, Brad Takairangi and George Jennings all dropped to the reserves.

Rabbitohs: 1. Corey Allen 2. Mawene Hiroti 3. Ethan Lowe 4. Adam Doueihi 5. Campbell Graham 6. Conor Tracey 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Billy Brittain 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Tevita Tatola. Interchange: 14. Bayley Sironen 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Dean Britt 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Keaon Koloamatangi 19. Jacob Gagan, 20. Dean Hawkins 21. TBC

Team news: Plenty of changes for Rabbitohs due to Origin. Billy Brittain starts at hooker in place of Damien Cook, Conor Tracey replaces Dylan Walker at five-eighth, Adam Doueihi to play his first game back in months following an ACL injury and he replaces Dane Gagai at centre. SuperCoach cash cow Junior Tatola to start at lock for Cam Murray. Bayley Sironen moves on to the bench.

Siliva Havili starts at hooker for the injured Josh Hodgson. Picture: Alix Sweeney

BULLDOGS V RAIDERS

Saturday, ANZ Stadium, 7:35pm

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Christian Crichton 3. Marcelo Montoya 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jack Cogger 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Ofahiki Ogden 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Chris Smith. Interchange: 14. Rhyse Martin 15. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 16. Danny Fualalo 17. Sauaso Sue. Reserves: 19. Michael Lichaa 20. Lachlan Lewis 21. Kerrod Holland 23. Adam Elliott

Team news: Dean Pay has hardly changed the team who were beaten by the Storm last week. Ofahiki Ogden gets a start in place of Dylan Napa (Origin). Raymond Faitala-Mariner is back and named on the interchange. Adam Elliott is in the reserves and may yet come in to the team for Chris Smith.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Michael Oldfield 6. Aidan Sezer 7. Sam Williams 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Siliva Havili 10. Dunamis Lui 11. Joseph Tapine 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Hudson Young. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Sia Soliola 17. Ryan Sutton. Reserves: 18. Ata Hingano 19. Royce Hunt 20. Andrew Niko 21. John Bateman

Team news: Sebastian Kris to start at centre in place of Nic Cotric (Origin) while Aidan Sezer is back in the NRL in place of Jack Wighton (Origin). Big Corey Horsburgh wins a well deserved start at prop for Josh Papalii (Origin), Siliva Havili is one of the buys of the week as he should get a good run at hooker in place of the injured Josh Hodgson. Joseph Tapine starts but in HUGE SuperCoach news Hudson Young has been shifted to lock with Ryan Sutton benched. One to watch is John Bateman who has been named in the reserves but must be unlikely to play having flown back to Australia from the UK just this week.

Jake Clifford gets another chance. Picture: Alix Sweeney

TITANS V COWBOYS

Sunday, CBUS Super Stadium, 4:05pm

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Anthony Don 3. Jesse Arthurs 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Moeaki Fotuaika 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Keegan Hipgrave 13. Jai Whitbread. Interchange: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Shannon Boyd 16. Bryce Cartwright 17. Jack Stockwell. Reserves: 18. Max King 19. Will Matthews 20. Ryley Jacks 21. Leilani Latu

Team news: In a power move the Titans have named an unchanged team from the 17 that beat Manly last week.

Cowboys: 1. Jordan Kahu, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Mitchell Dunn, 4. Tom Opacic, 5. Gideon Gela-Mosby, 6. John Asiata, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. Scott Bolton, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste, 15. Shane Wright, 16. Corey Jensen, 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Peter Hola, 19. Enari Tuala, 20. Emry Pere, 21. Javid Bowen

Team news: Coen Hess returns and will start on an edge. Jake Clifford replaces Michael Morgan (Origin) at halfback. Scott Bolton is promoted off the bench to replace the injured Matt Scott (Shoulder) and Mitchell Dunn shifts from the backrow to centre to replace Justin O'Neill (Spleen). Corey Jensen is the man promoted from the interchange to bench.