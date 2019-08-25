Menu
Cricket

LIVE NOW: NT Strike League Grand Final Hurricanes V Blaze

by David Wood
25th Aug 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Strike League has come down to this. The Grand Final between the Hobart Hurricanes and Desert Blaze exclusively livestreamed here from 2.30pm (NT time). Like the Ashes, only better.

You can watch the action here by just clicking on the button in the bottom left hand corner of the player.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.

