LIVE NOW: Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe

by Andrew Dawson
24th Aug 2019 12:17 PM
NOTE: We are experiencing technical difficulties with the Iona College v St Patrick's College livestream. We are working to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible and a replay of the full game will be available later today. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for you patience.

The AIC rugby league is back in action today at Iona College as the competition gets tighter between the top schools.

Watch the livestream in the player above by clicking the play button in the bottom left hand corner and check out the schedule below for all the matches we'll be covering.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 4 GAMES

*Iona College v St Patrick's College Shorncliffe

*St Laurence's College v Padua College

*St Edmund's College v Marist College Ashgrove

Bye: Villanova College

TODAY'S FULL SCHEDULE

8.30am: Year 5

9.30am: Year 6

10.30am: Year 7

11.30am: Year 8

12.30am: Year 9 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

1.30pm: Year 10 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

2.40pm: Open (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

