Live gigs key to getting people ‘back on their feet’
LIVE music is set to form a key part of the Northern Rivers' recovery from COVID-19 and it begins with Great Southern Nights.
The initiative will see a host of local and national talent play live gigs across the region, including Fingal Head artist Budjerah.
The 18-year-old just released his new single Missing You which was co-written with Australian music royalty Matt Corby, who also produced Budjerah's upcoming EP.
Ahead of his headline show in Lismore on November 14, Budjerah said his partnership with Matt Corby had "pushed" him in developing his sound.
"In my music, I think of how I'm going to use my voice as an instrument before the melody and anything else. Matt is classically trained, so he pushed me vocally. We both really like the real, organic sounds of instruments.
"When people listen to my music, they'll hear my experience. A song like Missing You is honest, and I hope it brings them comfort and shows they're not alone."
Nationals MLC Ben Franklin said as well as providing entertainment, these gigs would be a key part of the area's economic recovery from COVID-19.
"I'm thrilled that venues across the Ballina and Lismore electorates are going to host these awesome events," Mr Franklin said.
"I love our arts industry and Australia has amazing home grown talent so I can't wait to see our local venues come to life again.
"Arts, tourism, entertainment and hospitality have been the hardest-hit industries since COVID-19 emerged and these gigs are an important way of helping get people in jobs and back on their feet."
See the full list of Great Southern Nights gigs in your local area below.
BALLINA:
Phil Jamieson and Pat Davern
Venue: Ballina RSL Date: November 5
Steve Balbi
Venue: Ballina RSL Date: November 28
Casey Barnes
Venue: Ballina RSL Date: November 14
Daddy Long Legs and the Swamp Donkeys
Venue: The Australian Hotel Date: November 28
BRUNSWICK HEADS:
Harry James Angus
Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 14
Oka
Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 17
Matt Corby
Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 20
Ben Walsh and the Orkestra of the Underground featuring Shaun Tan
Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 22
Thelma Plum
Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 27-28
Michael Simic (AKA Mikelangelo)
Venue: Brunswick Picture House. Date: November 29
BYRON BAY:
Jaguar Jonze
Venue The Northern Date: November 5
Waax
Venue: The Northern Date: November 7
In Hearts Wake
Venue: The Northern Date: November 14
Sycco
Venue: The Northern Date: November 26
The Buckleys
Venue: Byron Youth Activity Centre Date: November 21
Venue: Byron Theatre Date: November 6
Jack Botts
Venue: Byron Bay Youth Activity Centre Date: November 22
Classic Steinway Concert
Venue: Byron Theatre Date: November 22
Performers and Buskers of Byron
Venue: Byron Theatre Date: November 25
Ask Grunwald
Venue: Byron Theatre Dater: November 27
Hat Fitz and Carra
Venue Byron Theatre Date: November 29
ELTHAM:
Andy Golledge + Caitlin Harnett
Venue: The Eltham Hotel Date: November 6
Lucie Thorne w/ The Eltham House Band
Venue: The Eltham Hotel Date: November 12.
LENNOX HEAD:
Tex Perkins
Venue: The Park Lane Theatre Date: November 7
LISMORE:
Tim Freedman
Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 12
Budjerah
Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 14
Tainui
Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 21
No Frills Twins
Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 26
William Crighton
Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 28