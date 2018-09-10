Djoker trumps del Potro to win US Open title

NOVAK Djokovic clinched his third US Open title with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 triumph over Juan Martin del Potro, taking him level with Pete Sampras's mark of 14 Grand Slams.

Djokovic, playing in his eighth final in New York and already the champion in 2011 and 2015, is now just three Slams behind Rafael Nadal and six back from the record 20 held by Roger Federer.

It was also the third time the 31-year-old Serb - who missed last year's tournament with an elbow injury which sent his career into a mini-crisis - completed the Wimbledon-US Open double.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after breaking the serve of Juan Martin del Potro. Picture: AP Photo

For world number three Del Potro, it was a heartbreaking experience coming in just his second Slam final, nine years after he was crowned US Open champion.

It was Djokovic's 15th win over the Argentine and fifth in five at the Slams. Victory also means that 50 of the last 55 majors have been win by the 'Big Four' of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray.

With the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof closed as heavy rain swept New York, conditions were slow and sluggish.

After taking just two points off Del Potro's first three service games, Djokovic, in his eighth final in New York and 23rd at the majors, pounced to break for 5-3.

The key was his success with a lung-busting 22-shot rally and he pocketed the set when the 29-year-old del Potro netted a forehand.

It was only the second set dropped by the Argentine at the tournament. For Djokovic, it was an illustration of him growing into the championships as he took his run of consecutive sets won to 14, stretching back to the second round against Tennys Sandgren.

Djokovic was soon 3-1 up in the second set before Del Potro carved out his first break point of the match to level at 3-3.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his wife Jelena Djokovic after winning his men's Singles finals match. Picture: Getty Images

He had three more chances in the eighth, all saved by Djokovic in a marathon 20-minute game which left even Hollywood superstar Meryl Streep clasping her head in astonishment.

The effort took its toll on a suddenly weary-looking Del Potro as a 95-minute set was claimed by Djokovic in the tiebreak.

Del Potro was looking at having to become the first man since Pancho Gonales in 1949 to win the US title from two sets down.

Djokovic sprinted into a 3-1 lead in the third set before a battling Del Potro clung on, hitting back for 3-3.

But off the back of a 24-shot rally, Djokovic broke again for 5-3 and he was within tantalising touching distance of his 14th Grand Slam title, just three months after he had left Roland Garros in despair after a shattering quarter-final exit.

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina discusses a situation with chair umpire Alison Hughes during his men's Singles finals match against Novak Djokovic. Picture: Getty Images

NOVAK DJOKOVIC FACTFILE

Novak Djokovic Born: May 22, 1987 (31)

Birthplace: Belgrade, Serbia

Height: 6ft 2in (1.88m)

Weight: 170 pounds (77kg)

Plays: Right-handed

World ranking: 6

Grand Slam singles titles: 14 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018; US Open 2011, 2015, 2018)

ATP Tour titles: 71

Prize money: $119,110,890.00

Path to title: R1: bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 R2: bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-2 R3: bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 R4: bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 QF: bt John Millman (AUS) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 SF: bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 F: bt Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina. Picture: AP Photo

