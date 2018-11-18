Menu
Golf

History awaits after epic moving day

18th Nov 2018 11:51 AM
Marcus Fraser was teh best placed of the Australians. Pic: Getty Images/AFP
Forty-five years after his "role model" Lee Trevino tamed The Lakes to claim the Chrysler Classic, Abraham Ancer is poised to become the first Mexican to win the Australian Open on the very same course.

Ancer played the round of his life to burst from the pack and seize command of the Open after a drama-charged third round on Saturday.

No less than eight players topped the leaderboard at various stages on moving day.

But it was Ancer who had all the answers in a brilliant, equal-tournament-best seven-under-par 65 that rocketed him five shots clear of the field at 13 under for the championship.

The 27-year-old rated his round the best of his career - "given the conditions".

"It was a very challenging round but everything went my way and, whenever something didn't go my way, I managed to make at most a bogey which, out here, was pretty good," he said.

Ancer says it would be "awesome" to have his name etched on the Stonehaven Cup alongside the legends of golf including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.

abraham ancer australian open golf
News Corp Australia

