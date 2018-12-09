Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Lyon roars but Aussies staring down barrel of defeat

9th Dec 2018 1:14 PM
Nathan Lyon is leading the attack for the Australians. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Nathan Lyon is leading the attack for the Australians. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Aijaz Rahi

INDIA'S lead is charging towards 300 as they look to build a monster, match-winning target on day four of the first Test in Adelaide.

Nathan Lyon gave Australia a sniff of hope with a double breakthrough before lunch when he finally ended first innings centurion Cheteshwar Pujara's epic knock on 76.

Lyon then removed Rohit Sharma for 1, leaving Ajinkya Rahane remains unbeaten on 57 and Rishabh Pant on 10 with India 5-260 at lunch.

Lyon looms as the key man for Australia after jagging the key breakthrough of Virat Kohli (34) late on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Travis Head has backed Australia to shut down India with the new ball and chase any total they can muster.

"If we continue to bowl the way we did the reward will come," Head said.

More Stories

australia v india cricket nathan lyon
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Talented equestrians galloping across the ditch

    premium_icon Talented equestrians galloping across the ditch

    Horses TALENTED young riders keen to learn new equestrian skills when they travel to New Zealand on an annual exchange.

    Captured by the sound of the Border Rangers

    premium_icon Captured by the sound of the Border Rangers

    Music Northern Rivers band has unveiled their new album

    Listen: Lionheir unleashes new Only Love

    premium_icon Listen: Lionheir unleashes new Only Love

    Music This is his first single after a three-year hiatus

    Man attacked by shark in Nambucca Heads

    premium_icon Man attacked by shark in Nambucca Heads

    News Surfer in serious condition suffering sever lacerations on lower leg

    Local Partners