BIG DAY: Follow our coverage of the 2019 Group 2 Grand Finals.

BIG DAY: Follow our coverage of the 2019 Group 2 Grand Finals. Sam Flanagan

9.30AM: It's a picture perfect day here at Geoff King Motors Oval, with the first game of the day just under half an hour away.

The Coffs Harbour Comets are taking on Macksville Sea Eagles in the ladies league tag grand final.