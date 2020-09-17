WATCH LIVE: CBSQ seniors All Hallows v St James College

Scroll down to watch the replays of previous games from today.

GAME SCHEDULE

8am: Marsden SHS v Sheldon College

9:30am: Brisbane Boy's College v Varsity College

12:30pm: St James College v Nudgee College

2pm: St Patrick's College Mackay v Marsden SHS

3:30pm: All Hallows School v St James College

5pm: Hillcrest Christian College v Ipswich Grammar School

6:30pm: Nudgee College v Southport SHS

8pm: Canterbury College v Brisbane State High School

GAME ONE | Marsden SHS v Sheldon College

Sheldon College has taken the first win of the day against Marsden SHS 98-75.

Watch the replay:

GAME TWO | Brisbane Boy's College v Varsity College

Brisbane Boy's College has defeated Varsity 90-70.

Watch the replay:

GAME THREE | Nudgee College v St James College

St James has taken an outstanding lead on Nudgee in the third game of the day with a final score of 112-60.

Watch the replay:

GAME FOUR | Marsden SHS vs St Patrick's College

Marsden claims victory over St Pat's today 73-53.

Watch the replay:

EARLIER | Former champions, GPS powerhouses, championship division newcomers along with individual stars will be in action as The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament tips-off.

Teams and young talents from across the state will start their quest for a championship tomorrow at the tournament being played at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre, Cornubia Park Sports Centre and Auchenflower Stadium.

All games at Logan Metro from 8am to 6pm will be streamed in this story from 8am today.

Teams from Mackay, the Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Toowoomba will be taking part.

Our coverage starts with the powerhouse from Logan in Marsden State High School taking on Sheldon College in the Girls Championship Division.

The match-up will see Marsden's Maya Entrop and Patrycez Ikitau, go head-to-head with Logan Thunder teammate and sharpshooter Dani Bayes as Sheldon step up to the top-tier after an impressive campaign in Division 2 last year.

Following that, it will be an epic clash in the Boys Championship Division between GPS powerhouse Brisbane Boys' College and Gold Coast school Varsity College.

BBC have been one of the most consistent performers at CBSQ over the past decade, finishing second twice, while Varsity have improved in recent times under former NBL player Adam Darragh.

Logan Basketball QSL guard Maya Entrop from Marsden State High. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

Then it will be three-time CBSQ champions St James College looking to take down GPS school, St Joseph's Nudgee College at midday in the Boys Championship Division.

Under Kirron Byrne, St James won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, while Nudgee College have a young and talented group which has continued to improve in the GPS competition.

St James College Kirron Byrne, here in 2016, looking to take his team to another state title. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Marsden will be back in action in the girls competition later in the day when they take on St Patrick's College Mackay at 2pm before St James College and All Hallows' School follow them at 3.30pm.

Day one of our streaming will then be capped-off with 2016 CBSQ champions, Hillcrest Christian College from the Gold Coast, looking to knock-off 2014 champions Ipswich Grammar School in the Boys Championship Division at 5pm.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Champion Basketball School of Qld day one