Kyrgios backhands Aussie Olympic legend

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand in his first round match against Milos Raonic of Canada during day two of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

NICK Kyrgios has taken to social media to laugh at six-month old comments from Aussie Olympic legend Leisel Jones.

The Aussie tennis star was drawn to comment on a video that has recently resurfaced where Jones declares in a live TV segment on Channel 9's Today that tennis champion Serena Williams could wipe the floor with men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The issue has arisen since Williams has again championed the cause for equal pay between men on the ATP Tour and women on the WTA Tour as Djokovic has himself been forced to defend reported attempts from male players to demand a greater share of the prize money in tennis.

Male and female players are on the same pay scale at the Australian Open and every other grand slam.

I’ve officially heard it all now 😂 — Andrew Whittington (@andrew_whitt93) 21 January 2019

Jones' declaration in July, 2018, centred around the news at the time that Tour de France organisers had again refused to allow a women's field to compete in the great race.

Jones went on to declare a huge gender gap still exists even in sports like tennis, which has led the way for equal pay.

"It is a huge cultural thing we need to change," Jones said.

"Females are just as good at sport as men are if not better. And we can go back to that Serena Williams. I think if we were to put Novak Djokovic and we put Serena Williams next to him, I think she would flog him every day over."

A number of Australian players then went on social media to poke fun of Jones' declaration, immediately dismissing the claim that women could compete with the men.

Kyrgios responded to Jones' claims from six months ago on Monday night with a laughing face emoji.